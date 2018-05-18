Torrential rains flood New Orleans… again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - A series of summertime storms once again brought the city of New Orleans to its knees as flooded streets brought the evening commute to a screeching halt.

Up to four and a half inches of rain fell over parts of the city in as little as an hour and a half, clogging catch basins and causing flooding in areas that were also hard hit last August.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell lifted the parking restrictions on the neutral grounds across the city and encouraged citizens to get their cars to higher ground.

Parking restrictions on neutral grounds have been suspended. Get your vehicles to higher ground. Please use caution. Avoid underpasses and do not drive or walk through flooding water. Follow @NOLAReady @NWSNewOrleans https://t.co/rkY9lSfCDj for flooding and accidents — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) May 18, 2018

Some residents though didn't get the warning in time. In the 3600 block of Dumaine Street, even higher profile vehicles like SUVs succumbed to the floodwaters as they quickly rose.

Meanwhile on Canal Street in front of University Medical Center, several vehicles parked earlier in the day saw floodwaters rise above the floorboards, leaving soggy owners with a mess to deal with once the waters recede.

The rains slacked off by the evening hours and are expected to finally end overnight. As drier air moves in on Saturday, it will allow homeowners and vehicle owners an opportunity to start the cleanup process.