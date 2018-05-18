Tea time: Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi is ready for the Royal Wedding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY SAINT LOUIS, Ms. - The tea is hot.

The hats are on.

And at Antique Maison Ulman & Tea Room & Garden in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi, they're ready to watch the wedding of the year.

Of the decade.

Of a lifetime.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is ready with hat on and tea in cup. And Wild Bill is seated and prepared to be entertained by Sylvia Young who makes the tea and runs the tea room.

The tea is traditional.

And British.

And so are the hats.

Just like the Royal Wedding!

The Antique Maison Ulman & Tea Room & Garden is the top rated tea room in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi according to Yelp.

The Antique Maison Ulman & Tea Room & Garden serves a traditional high tea with scones and all the accompanying assortments of clotted cream.

In case you haven't had a scone since the last Royal Wedding and just to refresh your culinary menu memory, a scone is a small, unsweetened or maybe slightly sweetened biscuit of a cake that's really sort of a cross between a biscuit and a cake or the combination of the two.

It's made from flour and fat and milk.

And sometimes it has a little fruit added to it.

The scone has an egg wash on top just to add to its British elegance.

It's one of the menu items you snack on at a traditional British high tea.

It's traditionally served in the afternoon usually sometime between 4 pm and 6 pm.

Besides the scones, you can also munch on some finger sandwiches. Those are usually little sandwiches without crusts.

And of course,everybody gets tea pitchers with endless servings of hot tea.