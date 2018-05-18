Suspect in custody after shooting at Texas’ Santa Fe High School

A suspect is in custody after a shooting at Texas’ Santa Fe High School, according to Cris Richardson, the assistant principal. He told reporters assembled near the school that there was an active shooting, but “that person has been arrested and is secured.”

A gunman walked into an art class at Santa Fe High School and began firing what looked like a shotgun, a witness told CNN affiliate KTRK.

The witness told KTRK she saw a girl shot in the leg.

Patients from the school are being taken to a hospital in the nearby city of Galveston, hospital spokesman Raul Reyes said. He did not say how many.

Details about whether anyone was in custody or what led to the shooting weren’t immediately available.

Aerial video from the scene showed several police officers outside the school. Some were searching students and their backpacks.

Angelica Martinez, a 14-year-old student, told CNN she and her schoolmates were being evacuated at one point “like it’s a fire drill.”

“We were all standing (outside), but not even five minutes later, we started hearing gunshots,” she said. “And then everybody starts running, but like the teachers are telling us to stay put, but we’re all just running away.”

“I didn’t see anybody shooting, but like (the gunshots) were kind of spaced,” Angelica said, adding she heard about four shots.

The entire school district is on lockdown, district officials said.

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 people roughly 20 miles northwest of Galveston and 30 miles southeast of Houston.

The high school has about 1,400 students, according to GreatSchools.org.