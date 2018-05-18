Police seize guns, stolen motorcycles, cash, from gang of ATV riders

NEW ORLEANS – Seven people have been arrested in connection with what police describe as a gang of criminals known for the reckless operation of ATVs on the streets of New Orleans.

Louisiana State Troopers, working in conjunction with the New Orleans Police Department, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Kenner Police Department, Probation & Parole, ATF, US Marshals, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, served warrants to the seven men on the morning of May 18.

Twenty-one-year-old Jarrell Maxon, 20-year-old Byron Blunt, 21-year-old Jyron Ahkeem Robinson, 19-year-old Jonathan Gonzalez, 23-year-old Tim Lee Jackson Jr., and 22-year-old Xavier Okoronkwo have all been arrested and will be transported to the Ascension Parish Jail.

Twenty-seven-year-old Christopher Esteen is already jailed in Orleans Parish for a parole violation.

The gang “intentionally directed, participated, conducted, furthered and assisted in the commission of pattern criminal gang activity” including Attempted Simple Burglary, Simple Burglary, Theft of Motor Vehicles and Manufacturing, Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule 1 Controlled Dangerous Substance, according to the LSP.

In addition to two masks believed to have been used in multiple thefts, officers recovered a stolen 9mm handgun and a stolen AR-15 rifle, a Mini Draco AK pistol, a SKS rifle, a Glock .40 cal, a 9mm Taurus, and a Smith & Wesson .38 revolver.

Six stolen dirt bikes, two stolen street bikes, one stolen 4-wheeler, a stolen Chevrolet Camaro, nearly one pound of marijuana, and $4,000 in cash were also recovered, according to the LSP.

More charges and arrests are expected in this case as the investigation develops.