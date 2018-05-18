× Las Vegas police arrest a suspect after reports of masked gunman

Las Vegas police arrested a suspect after reports of a masked person carrying a gun prompted an evacuation Thursday night at the Boulevard shopping mall, a law enforcement official said.

Deputy Chief Chris Jones said they obtained a video showing an armed person and evacuated the mall. No shots were fired and no one was injured, he said.

Boulevard mall manager Timo Kuusela said the incident started after reports that a man possibly carrying an assault weapon was spotted in the mall.

Multiple police cars and ambulances surrounded the mall as authorities conducted several searches.

“Police received a call and responded to the mall and evacuated the premises,” Kuusela said.

At the time of the search, police said no person was located with a gun.

“Officers are clearing the mall as a precaution but at this point it all appears unfounded,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

A few hours later, a law enforcement official familiar with the investigation told CNN a suspect had been arrested, but did not provide additional details.

In October, a gunman opened fire on concertgoers Las Vegas, killing 58 people in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Authorities do not know why Stephen Paddock fired hundreds of rounds indiscriminately from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel using a series of semiautomatic rifles, some outfitted with a device that allowed him to fire faster.