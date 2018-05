Not even a month ago, students at Santa Fe High School took a stand against gun violence by walking out of their classrooms in in solidarity with their peers across the nation.

With signs that read “Santa Fe High School SAYS #NeverAgain,” they sat outside for 17 minutes of silence.

Today, the same students were left reeling from a shooting at their own school.

At least 12 people are hospitalized and eight were killed, police say.