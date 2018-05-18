NEW ORLEANS -- While many productions are underway in and around The Big Easy, one project called "The Bayou is set to start shooting next month in June. The star-studded cast includes Oscar Winner Gary Oldman and Maze Runner actor Dylann O'Brien will star in the upcoming crime thriller. The Bayou is about a New Orleans attorny who risks everything to prove the wrongful conviction of a supposed killer.
Hollywood South News with Jabari: Oscar Winner Gary Oldman to star in NOLA shot ‘The Bayou’
