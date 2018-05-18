× Edi-torial: Addition of Burrow gives LSU’s 2018 a big jump start

LSU football needed a big win, and got it Friday when Ohio State transfer quarterback Joe Burrow informed LSU that he would be a Tiger.

The school cannot comment, yet, because Burrow has yet to sign his paperwork. But, to say there is new juice in the LSU football building on Friday may be an understatement.

It has been a tough 2018 for Ed Orgeron and the Tigers. LSU suffered a last minute loss to Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl. After, LSU and offensive coordinator Matt Canada parted ways after one season. It was a messy divorce that cost LSU $1.7 million to buy out the final two years on Canada’s contract. Then, on national signing day, the Tigers lost cornerback Patrick Surtain, Jr. to rival Alabama.

In the spring game, LSU appeared to have no leader in the three way battle to be the starting quarterback. With the quarterback situation very much in flux, LSU was missing from many preseason Top 25 rankings. The Vegas shops had LSU at 7.5 wins in 2018. Remember, this is a program that has won at least 8 games every year starting in 2000.

Burrow was a high school star in Ohio, but he is still somewhat of an unknown as a college quarterback. In a cameo at Ohio State, Burrow has thrown 39 passes, completing 28, two for touchdowns.

But, he is coming to LSU to be the starter. And, he appears to be a great fit for offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger’s offense, one that will feature 3 and 4 wide receivers. Burrow’s biggest attribute is supposed to be accuracy, something that is a premium item for Ensminger.

Burrow has two years of eligibility remaining. And, his arrival is likely to touch off some departures.

Redshirt junior Justin McMillan may spark some interest from other schools.

Sophomore Myles Brennan and true freshman Lowell Narcisse will have to think long and hard about their futures.

But, that’s the quarterback business these days at high profile FBS schools. If you are a defensive tackle, you may not start, but still play, plenty of snaps. Not so at the quarterback position. You are either the guy, or you aren’t.

And, Burrow is coming here to be the guy. A source said he told LSU the reason he chose the Tigers over the University of Cincinnati is that he wanted to win a national championship.

That will be music to the ears of Tiger fans, who have suffered through more than a decade of offensive futility. They want LSU to be relevant again in the SEC West, to play games in late November that are relevant. They want LSU back in its lofty perch, in the Top 10 in the national rankings.

Joe Burrow wanted the responsibility of leading a team in the cauldron of the Southeastern Conference. He got his wish, and Tiger fans sure hope they get theirs.