East Jefferson student arrested for bringing loaded stolen handgun to school

METAIRIE – A 17-year-old East Jefferson High School student has been arrested for bringing a stolen handgun to school.

A coach at the school spotted Liroy Friloux inside the gym this afternoon around 1:40 p.m. on May 18, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Friloux was not supposed to be in the gym at that time.

When confronted by a school administrator and asked if he had any illegal contraband, Friloux said he had something hidden outside.

Accompanied by the administrator, Friloux went outside to a garbage can, where he retrieved a loaded small caliber handgun that had been reported stolen, according to the JPSO.

Friloux fled the school before officers could arrive.

He was located a short time later in the 4500 block of Camel Street, where he was arrested.

Friloux faces charges of possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a stolen firearm, and resisting arrest, according to the JPSO.