East Jefferson student arrested for bringing loaded stolen handgun to school

Posted 5:38 PM, May 18, 2018, by , Updated at 05:39PM, May 18, 2018

Liroy Friloux

METAIRIE – A 17-year-old East Jefferson High School student has been arrested for bringing a stolen handgun to school.

A coach at the school spotted Liroy Friloux inside the gym this afternoon around 1:40 p.m. on May 18, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Friloux was not supposed to be in the gym at that time.

When confronted by a school administrator and asked if he had any illegal contraband, Friloux said he had something hidden outside.

Related Story
10 killed in shooting at Texas’ Santa Fe High School, official says

Accompanied by the administrator, Friloux went outside to a garbage can, where he retrieved a loaded small caliber handgun that had been reported stolen, according to the JPSO.

Friloux fled the school before officers could arrive.

He was located a short time later in the 4500 block of Camel Street, where he was arrested.

Friloux faces charges of possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a stolen firearm, and resisting arrest, according to the JPSO.

Related stories