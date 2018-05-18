Bayou Boogaloo battered after storms knock down tents, crush car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Bayou Boogaloo took a beating this afternoon when strong storms blew down tents along Bayou St. John.

Festival organizers said it is very unlikely that the event will be able to be held today.

The extent of the damage has not yet been surveyed, but early reports indicate a food booth crushed a parked car when it was blown onto the vehicle.

There has been no determination about when the festival will open.

A line of heavy thunderstorms moved across the area this afternoon, bringing high winds and reports of hail from Madisonville to New Orleans.

WGNO viewer Kristen recorded a hailstorm in front of her house around 1:40 p.m.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing weather coverage.