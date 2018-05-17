You can pick strawberry crepes for National Pick Strawberries Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Have you penciled in the day?

It's coming soon. It's time to put in on your calendar.

It's Sunday, May 20.

And that day is - National Pick Strawberries Day!

It's the day, it's the Sunday to pick some strawberries from your favorite patch.

Even if your favorite patch happens to be an aisle at your favorite grocery store.

Strawberries are a favorite for a New Orleans kid who says strawberries are always in her kitchen.

Her name is Retiba Hegazzi.

Retiba Hegazzi is just nine years old.

She's a fourth grader who studies French at New Orleans Edward Hynes Charter School.

Retiba Hegazzi was, not long ago, shining in the National TV spotlight.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood visits Retiba in her home kitchen as she makes whipped cream for the strawberry crepes she's serving her family for breakfast.

Just another meal for the girl who was a contestant on Food Network's Chopped Junior.

Retiba competed with three other young chefs

Spoiler Alert: Retiba Hegazzi wins the contest and takes home a $10,000 prize.

Retiba's dream is to have her own TV cooking show. Looks like, she's already on the way.

And when she gets there, her first big show will probably include those strawberry crepes that made her famous already.

Retiba Hegazzi will come up with something that has strawberries as an ingredient.

She'll have quite a selection to sort through in the strawberry patch or the strawberry corner of the produce aisle at her grocery store.

Did you know there are actually more than 600 varieties of strawberries?

That's a lot to choose among.

That's a lot to pick from on National Pick Strawberries Day.