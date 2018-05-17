× When Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupted in 1959, it shot lava higher than the tallest building in America

Take a look at this!

That’s Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano when it erupted in 1959.

This week, Hawaii warned residents and airplanes to stay away after a plume of ash from the Kilauea volcano rose 12,000 feet into the air. But residents on the Big Island are used to seeing more than just ash rise from Kilauea’s eruption — magma has shot several feet into the air as well in past incidents.

But what happened on December 17, 1959, was truly historic.

The Iki Crater shot lava 1,900 feet into the air. NINETEEN HUNDRED FEET.

That’s about three times the size of the Washington Monument. That’s also 124 feet higher than the tallest building in the US now: One World Trade Center.

In fact, the fountains were the highest recorded in Hawaii throughout the entire 20th century, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The historic eruption lasted just over a month.