Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival 2018

Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival

  • May 18-20, 2018
  • Address
    • 225 F. Edward Hebert Blvd., just off of Woodland Hwy.
    • Belle Chasse, LA 70037
  • Tickets
    • $5 Admission
    • Children 12 and under are free
  • Schedule
    • Friday
      • Carnival opens at 6:00pm
      • Music
        • Aaron Foret – 7:00pm – 10:00pm
    • Saturday
      • Carnival opens at 11:00am
      • Queens Pageant: 12:30pm
        • Belle Chasse Primary School Auditorium
          • 539 F Edward Hebert Blvd.,
          • Belle Chasse, LA 70037
      • Music
        • Breland Brothers – 1:00pm – 4:00pm
        • Heath Ledet Band – 4:30pm – 7:30pm
        • Where Y’acht – 8:30pm – 10:30pm
    • Sunday
      • Carnival opens at 11:00am
      • Music
        • Nevaux Cajun – 12:00pm – 3:00pm
        • MJ and the Redeemers – 3:30pm – 6:30pm
        • Boot Hill – 7:00pm – 9:00pm

For more information about the festival, please visit their website and their Facebook page.

