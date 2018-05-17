Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival 2018
Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival
- May 18-20, 2018
- Address
- 225 F. Edward Hebert Blvd., just off of Woodland Hwy.
- Belle Chasse, LA 70037
- Tickets
- $5 Admission
- Children 12 and under are free
- Schedule
- Friday
- Carnival opens at 6:00pm
- Music
- Aaron Foret – 7:00pm – 10:00pm
- Saturday
- Carnival opens at 11:00am
- Queens Pageant: 12:30pm
- Music
- Breland Brothers – 1:00pm – 4:00pm
- Heath Ledet Band – 4:30pm – 7:30pm
- Where Y’acht – 8:30pm – 10:30pm
- Sunday
- Carnival opens at 11:00am
- Music
- Nevaux Cajun – 12:00pm – 3:00pm
- MJ and the Redeemers – 3:30pm – 6:30pm
- Boot Hill – 7:00pm – 9:00pm
For more information about the festival, please visit their website and their Facebook page.