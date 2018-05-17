NOPD looking for two women after $22,000 theft at Canal Street hotel

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two women captured on surveillance camera in a Canal Street hotel in connection with a $22,000 theft.

The two women are persons of interest in the theft, which took place on May 4 in the 500 block of Canal Street.

The individuals are persons of interest and anyone coming into contact with them is asked to please contact Eighth District DIU at (504) 658-6080 or forward any information to Detective Iain Watt at (504) 658-6723 or call Crimestoppers at (504) 821-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.