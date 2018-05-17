NOPD looking for missing man last seen on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who was last seen on Bourbon Street last weekend.

Twenty-eight-year-old Brock Boykin was last seen walking away from his group in the 900 block of Bourbon around 12:30 a.m. on May 13, according to the NOPD.

Boykin was intoxicated at the time, and did not have identification or means of contact when he was last seen.

He was wearing a black T-shirt and short cut shorts, and he has multiple tattoos, including a star on his stomach.

Family and friends have been unsuccessful in attempting to contact Boykin since his disappearance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brock Boykin is asked to contact Eighth District Detectives at (504)-658-6080.