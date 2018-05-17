× NOPD investigating deadly double shooting in Algiers on General De Gaulle Dr.

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting in the 2900 block of General DeGaulle Drive that left one victim dead and a second injured.

About 11:06 p.m., on May 17th, 2018, officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive male lying in the neutral ground area suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the back.

The victim was transported to an area hospital via EMS, where he later died from his injuries.

A second victim in this incident arrived at an area hospital via private conveyance with apparent gunshot wounds to the side and leg.

The victim was undergoing surgery.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine an official cause of death of the decedent and release the decedent’s name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Barrett Morton is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident.

Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.