× New Orleans man facing 39 charges for ‘day of terror’ crime spree

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans man who “left a trail of carnage” across the city following a domestic dispute has been indicted on 39 charges, according to District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office.

NOPD said 25-year-old Charles Williams first shot three people in the St. Roch neighborhood after a domestic dispute April 22, then shot another victim on North Derbigny Street during an armed carjacking.

Williams then stole a second car in an armed carjacking in the 1700 block of Desire Street, then returned to the 1900 block of St. Roch Avenue where he had shot the first three people. He reportedly fired more shots into the home, wounding an NOPD officer as investigators were processing the scene of the first shooting at that location.

From there, Williams led police on a multi-district chase that ended with Williams struck another car and overturned the stolen vehicle he was driving in the 1000 block of North Carrollton Avenue.

Williams is also accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old Ricky Goins in the 2400 block of Elysian Fields during another armed carjacking attempt. He is also accused of two other armed robberies.

A grand jury indicted Williams on the following charges:

1 count of second-degree murder in the killing of Ricky Goins, 28

3 counts of attempted first-degree murder, of NOPD Deputy Chief John Thomas, Sgt. Steve Gilliam and Officer Jacquen Hunter. Hunter, who only graduated from the police academy last December, is the sister of late NOPD officer Natasha Hunter, who was killed on duty by an alleged drunken driver in June 2017

13 counts of attempted second-degree murder

5 counts of armed robbery with a firearm, involving the carjackings of a Ford Taurus, a Jaguar, a Dodge Charger, a Chevrolet Cruze and a Toyota Corolla

1 count of attempted armed robbery, in the carjacking attempt of a woman’s Nissan Altima

7 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm

2 counts of illegal discharge of a firearm

3 counts of negligent injury

1 count of hit-and-run

1 count of aggravated flight from an officer

1 count of battery upon a police officer (NOPD Officer Scott Rayford)

1 count of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon

Criminal District Judge Robin Pittman increased Williams’ bond amount from $2.205 million to $3.96 million after the indictment was read.

Assistant District Attorneys Abigail MacDonald and Alexandra Serpas presented the case to the grand jury.