Lemon Elderflower Royal Wedding Cake! Would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Harry and Meghan are breaking a culinary tradition - having a Lemon Elderflower Wedding Cake, rather than the traditional fruitcake typically served at Royal Weddings. We had Test Kitchen Taylor make a version that you can enjoy at home!

Lemon Elderflower Wedding Cake

Boxed Lemon Cake

3 Eggs

1 cup milk

½ cup oil

1 tbsp St Germaine

Frosting

2 cans Buttercream Frosting

4 tbsp St Germaine

White Pearl Sprinkles

Make Lemon cake as directed, substituting milk for water and adding in the St. Germaine.

Bake in two 9 inch pans for 24 minutes.

While baking, combine cans buttercream frosting and St Germain, whip for two minutes until fluffy.

Fill in the layer with Elderflower buttercream, and frost the cake with the same.

Top with three florets and white pearl sprinkles!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!