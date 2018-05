× JPSO: Sobriety checkpoint planned in Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON PARISH — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a seatbelt and sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, May 19.

The checkpoint will be between the hours of 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. at an undisclosed location on the East Bank of Jefferson Parish.

The JPSO would like to remind all motorists to choose a designated driver. Do not drink and drive. Motorists who are stopped and found to be impaired will be arrested.