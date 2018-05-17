× Hit and Run crash kills a pedestrian in Terrebonne Parish

MONTEGUT, LA.– Shortly before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, State Police Troop C was notified of a hit and run fatality crash involving a pedestrian on LA 665 just south of Sonat Road.

The crash took the life of 19-year-old Chance Dennis of Chauvin.

The preliminary investigation revealed 35-year-old Shaun Danos was traveling north on LA 665 in a 2001 Cadillac Seville.

Investigators say Danos exited a slight curve in the roadway when, for reasons still under investigation, he crossed the center line and began traveling north in the southbound lane.

Police believe that Dennis was walking with two other pedestrians northbound in the southbound lane when he was struck by Danos’ vehicle.

The other two pedestrians were not struck or injured.

Investigators say that Danos fled the scene but was located on Island Road a short time later.

Dennis was pronounced deceased on scene by the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is unknown to be a factor at this time.

Toxicology tests are pending on both Danos and Dennis

Danos was arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Center on charges of negligent homicide, felony hit and run driving, driving left of center, failure to transfer title of a motor vehicle, and no insurance.