Free after all: Bayou Boogaloo will not charge admission

NEW ORLEANS — The Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo Festival will not charge admission after all.

The three-day music festival along Bayou St. John kicks off Friday, May 18 and ends Sunday, May 20.

It was the first year the festival was going to charge admission, but organizers have since reversed course.

“The festival announced Free Until 3 as a way to offset the costs of the bands, infrastructure, security and other necessary items,” organizers said in a press release. “Even though the festival will now be free, Festival goers will have the option to support Bayou Boogaloo by making a donation at the gate to Friends of Bayou St. John, if they desire.”

The Mid City Bayou Boogaloo is presented by Friends of Bayou St. John, a non-profit organization dedicated to the health and stewardship of Bayou St. John and the surrounding neighborhood.

The festival has four music stages, an arts market, 30 food vendors — and a unique display of floats, kayaks and man-made barges.

Performers for the 13th annual event include Deacon John & The Ivories, Marc Broussard and Meters guitarist and GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Leo Nocentelli & Funkin Truth. Click here for the full schedule.