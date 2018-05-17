× Former Kenner City Court manager arrested, accused of altering records for family member

KENNER, La. — A former Kenner City Court manager has been arrested for reportedly altering court records for a family member without permission.

According to a news release from Kenner Police, Paulette Cooper, 45, surrendered Thursday, May 17, with her attorney, on a warrant for malfeasance in office.

Police said a member of Cooper’s family received a traffic ticket in April 2017 for speeding. Cooper’s family member reportedly failed to appear at the arraignment, which led to an attachment order, a $35 fine and suspension of the family member’s driver’s license.

The case log shows Cooper altered the court record by changing her family member’s attendance status from “absent” to “none.” She also canceled and deleted the attachment order issued by the magistrate, canceled and deleted the contempt fine, and canceled and deleted the driver’s license suspension.

Cooper was still behind bars with no bond set as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday.