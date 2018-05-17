‘Flowers with Friends’ turns flower arranging into a big ol’ New Orleans party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- A mother-daughter duo decided to turn flower arranging and wine into a big ol' New Orleans party.

Twist reporter Kayla Lusby sat down with Savannah Taucedo, co-founder of "Flowers with Friends," a mobile service that brings women together to learn more about flower arranging and design.

"There are things to do in New Orleans, but how many things can you do at home with your best friends and your family and girls?" asks Taucedo.

It's sort of like painting with a twist parties, except with flowers and your choice of drink.

Taucedo and her mom, a licensed florist of 20 years, came up with the idea as a team.

"We were doing a wedding about three years ago, and we were sitting and sipping and flower-arranging. Then, my mom said, 'What do you think? Do you think the girls would want to do this?'"

Since then, their business has taken off.

They've done over 100 parties and teach different groups how to make flower arrangements, wreaths, flower halos, and more.

"We will pick the flowers out, you tell us how many girls you have. We come, bring all of the flowers, scissors, aprons, a vase, and we set it all up, go through it, and everybody makes their own arrangements and drinks and have a good time together," says Taucedo.

"We like to teach people how to make a centerpiece look good at every angle, which is hard. It's very hard to get those flowers in place, but that is pretty much the main thing we try to get you to learn," says Taucedo.

She encourages everyone to try it out not only for the party, but also for the R&R that comes with flower arranging.

"It's therapeutic, everybody says that. They are like, 'I love the flower arranging because I'm feeling creative and crafty and it really just gets my mind off of things,' and the glass of wine always helps," laughs Taucedo.

