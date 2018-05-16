‘They don’t judge’: Program uses dogs to help kids learn to read

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La. -- What better way to read a book than to a dog?

Reading to Rover is a literacy project designed for children who struggle with reading aloud in a group.

The monthly event is a branch of the Visiting Pet Program and aimed at helping kids get comfortable while reading.

"They don't judge," says Fay Schultz, the Reading to Rover coordinator, as she describes the dogs. "They don't correct. If they ask us for a word we will tell them, but we just let them read and the dogs just look like they're listening."

"My daughter was kind of a reluctant reader and coming here. She can read to the dogs, and they don't judge. They don't correct your grammar. They don't correct the way you say words," says Stephanie Galliano, a Reading to Rover mom.

"We get to read to dogs and we get to play with them and we get to learn more how to read. They don't correct you, and it's more fun," says Reading to Rover student, Kylie McDaniel.

"I have seen children as young as 2 come here, look at the pictures, read with their mamma, and then eventually they are reading on their own," says Schultz.

No matter how old you are, Reading to Rover is available for kids and teens of all ages.

It's a way to practice your reading skills and hang out with some adorable pooches.

