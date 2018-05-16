× R-O-Y-A-L: Play royal wedding bingo with Susy and Curt!

NEW ORLEANS — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot this Saturday, and what better way to celebrate than to play an old-fashioned game of Royal Wedding Bingo!

News with a Twist anchors Susy Rosegen and Curt Sprang cordially invite you to play along with them Thursday night at 10 p.m.

There are three cards to choose from. Simply click on the one you want to print and let the games begin!

There are no prizes, but we guarantee a fun time discussing all the things associated with the Royal Wedding.