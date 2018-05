NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is looking for a man accused of committing sexual battery on a woman at a downtown hotel.

According to NOPD, the sexual battery reportedly happened Wednesday, April 4, in the 600 block of Loyola Avenue.

The suspect’s photo provided by NOPD appears to have been taken at the Hyatt Regency.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Special Victim Section detectives at 504 658-5530 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or 1-877-903-7867.