× Kenner Rep. Julie Stokes announces bid for La. Secretary of State

KENNER, La. — State Rep. Julie Stokes is running for Louisiana Secretary of State.

The Kenner Republican made the announcement Wednesday (May 16). She’s one of several people who have indicated they will run to replace disgraced former Secretary of State Tom Schedler. Schedler resigned May 8 amid allegations that he sexually harassed his former secretary for several years.

“I have tremendous respect for the proud history of this office, its role in protecting the integrity of our election system, and the service it provides to entrepreneurs,” she said in a prepared statement. “I will strive to improve upon what I can, remove the obstacles that drag the office back, restore morale across the entire department, and ensure that our elections are fair, honest, secure, and carried out with professionalism. Being a CPA, small business owner, and reform-minded legislator, I am prepared for this challenge and expect to take this office to new heights for the citizens of Louisiana.”

Stokes was elected to the District 79 House seat in 2013. She was briefly a candidate for Louisiana Treasurer last year, but she had to drop out of the race when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

In January, she announced that she had completed treatment and said she was 100 percent cancer-free.