FBI searching for New Orleans man accused of robbing 3 Walmarts in 2 days

NEW ORLEANS -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking to arrest an armed robbery suspect from the New Orleans area. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to FBI agents, the suspect is Terry Madison III.

Agents say that on April 14, Madison robbed the money center at a Walmart in Hammond. Then on May 2, they say he robbed the money center at a Walmart in Picayune, Mississippi, as well as a bank located inside a Walmart in Waveland.

The FBI says arrest warrants have been issued for Madison in all 3 cities. Also, there's a $10,000 reward in the case for information that leads to an arrest and successful prosecution.

The FBI also released two photos of Madison. Click on the video button at the top of the screen to see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the FBI's photos of Madison.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI office in New Orleans at 504-816-3000.

