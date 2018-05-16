× Christ Episcopal School in Covington to remain open after email threat

COVINGTON, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is providing additional security at Christ Episcopal School following a potential threat received via email earlier this week.

According to the sheriff’s office, someone responded to an email event invitation that was sent Sunday evening to high school students and their parents. The email included language that could be perceived as a threat.

School administration contacted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Monday (May 14) morning prior to the start of the school day, and the Sheriff’s Office began working immediately with school officials to implement additional measures that would ensure the safety of all students, faculty and staff.

Following consultation with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the school’s Headmaster John Morvant and the Chairman of the school’s Board of Trustees, Steve Croxton, made the decision to keep the school open.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators are actively and vigorously pursuing all leads and working in conjunction with our federal partners to determine the credibility of the threat and its source.

Security remains in place at the school in the form of uniformed deputies, who will be on campus for the remainder of the school year. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to use any and all resources available to ensure the safety and security of the students, faculty and staff.

“I want to reassure parents, faculty, staff and residents of St. Tammany Parish that the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is ready at all times to challenge any potential threat to public safety,” Sheriff Smith said.

“There is nothing of greater importance than our collective ability to safeguard and ensure the security of the students and the faculty and staff,” Headmaster Morvant said. “Accordingly, any threat to the school – real, perceived, or merely a very bad prank – is taken with the utmost gravity and seriousness.”

The investigation is ongoing, and we ask anyone with information to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-898-2338 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward through Crimestoppers.​