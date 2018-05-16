× CBS responds to Pauley Perrette’s tweets about ‘NCIS’ and assaults

CBS Television Studios has released a statement after “NCIS” star Pauley Perrette implied that “multiple physical assaults” were the reason she quit the hit series.

In a series of tweets earlier this week, Perrette — who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto — talked about “tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me” and referenced her not “spilling the beans.”

She also mentioned “a very rich, very powerful publicity ‘machine'” she also alleged was spreading false information about her before tweeting the reason she says she left.

“Multiple Physical Assaults,” Perrette tweeted. “I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone.”

She left the long-running CBS crime drama after 15 seasons on the series in an episode aired last week.

“Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her,” CBS Television Studios wrote in a statement provided to CNN.

“Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern,” the statement went on to say. “We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”

The actress did not identify who she is accusing for the alleged assaults and CBS did not give details regarding the workplace concern.

CNN has reached out to Perrette for additional comment.