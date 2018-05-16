× After public outcry, LaToya Cantrell decides not to hire former NOPD Chief Warren Riley

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she will not hire former NOPD Superintendent Warren Riley to serve as the city’s director of Homeland Security and Public Safety following public outcry about his potential employment.

“While I believe that Warren Riley is uniquely qualified for a role as our City’s Director of Homeland Security & Public Safety — with a resume that includes serving as the Federal Coordinating Officer overseeing seven federally declared disasters in just over four years— I have listened to the people of New Orleans on both sides, and I have decided not to move forward with his employment,” Cantrell said in a statement.

Cantrell’s initial decision to hire Riley was met with immediate backlash when the news was leaked to the press.

Riley oversaw a troubled police department after Hurricane Katrina and claimed ignorance when NOPD officers were implicated in the Danziger Bridge shootings. When Riley left, the NOPD had to enter into a consent decree with the U.S. Justice Department to turn NOPD around.

“Mr. Riley’s qualifications are undeniable … he has been a leader in crisis response and emergency preparedness on the national level. But here in New Orleans: the pain is too great,” Cantrell said in her prepared statement. “The untreated and lingering trauma so many of our residents still struggle with, the post-traumatic stress that still informs how we all look back to that flashpoint, makes it untenable to move forward with Mr. Riley as part of our new administration.”

Cantrell said her decision not to hire Riley sends a message that “the City government is not going to be a part of the problem.”

“We are going to move forward, together,” she said.