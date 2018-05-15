× UPDATE: Gulf disturbance continues to remain disorganized

NEW ORLEANS – The broad area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico remained disorganized Tuesday morning, with the chances of formation into a tropical or sub-tropical depression dropping to 10 percent over the next five days.

The reason the percentage continues to drop is that the disturbance hasn’t shown any sign of organization, and environmental conditions over the Gulf are expected to become less favorable.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall and flash flooding is expected over the entire states of Florida and Georgia throughout the week. If your travel plans are taking you to these areas, be aware of the threat of flash flooding.

We will likely see no direct impacts from this system as it meanders in the eastern Gulf.

Since we are on the western side, the only effect we may see is a slight increase in shower and storm chances on Thursday and Friday as the system nears the Florida coast.