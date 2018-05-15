× Trump files annual financial disclosure

President Donald Trump has submitted his annual financial disclosure with the Office of Government Ethics, the agency tweeted on Tuesday.

“Today, the President filed his annual financial disclosure report with OGE and it is currently under review,” the tweet said.

Last year’s disclosure revealed that Trump’s total income from January 2016 through January 2017 was somewhere between $600 million and $650 million.

“President Trump and Vice President Pence filed their financial disclosure forms with the Office of Government Ethics today, May 15,” White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters said Tuesday. “The forms will be available through the Office of Government Ethics.”

It is not clear how long this year’s review will take to be made public. Last year, it took the office several days after receiving the disclosure to release it publicly.