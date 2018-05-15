Squirrels stashed 50 pounds of pinecones under car’s hood, Michigan man says

GAYLORD, Mich. – When your car starts making strange noises, it could be something common, like a loose wire or belt.

Or, it could be that squirrels are using it to store their pinecones.

Squirrels use vehicle of N. Michigan man to store pinecones https://t.co/DUF823cbgq pic.twitter.com/MYncqK6j8R — FOX 17 (@FOX17) May 15, 2018

Gabe Awrey sent WXMI this photo of Kellen Moore’s car on Friday.

Moore discovered the 50 pounds of pinecones after his vehicle’s air conditioner started making strange noises. He then drove the vehicle to the Iron Pig Steakhouse in Gaylord and showed it to Awrey, his friend and co-worker.

Awrey says it took about 45 minutes to remove all the pinecones. Awrey says Moore got the car just over a month ago, so they think the squirrels have been stashing away the pinecones since then.