× Slidell couple arrested after over $18K worth of drugs found in home with 1-year-old

SLIDELL, La. — Two convicted felons are facing more charges after $18,000 worth of cocaine and a variety of other drugs, money and drug paraphernalia were found inside the home they share with their 1-year-old daughter, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The search of the Slidell-area home was a culmination of a months-long investigation and uncovered approximately 441 grams of cocaine, 22 dosage units of MDMA (Ecstasy), 26 dosage units of Tramadol, 8 grams of marijuana, assorted narcotics paraphernalia, a handgun and $4,167 of United States currency. The cocaine alone carried a street value of approximately $18,000.

Destin Miller, 25, was home with the couple’s 1-year-old daughter when detectives arrived to execute the search warrant.

Miller, who has prior felony convictions, was arrested on the following charges and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail: Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Cocaine (More than 400 grams), Possession of Schedule I CDS to wit MDMA, Possession of Marijuana (2nd Offense), Possession of Legend Drug without a Prescription, Transactions Involving the Proceeds of Drug Offenses, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, and Possession of CDS in the presence of a Minor

His girlfriend, 28-year-old Precious Thompson, who also has previous felony convictions, was not present at the time the search warrant was executed. She later surrendered to detectives and was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges: Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Cocaine (More than 400 grams), Possession of Schedule I CDS to wit MDMA, Possession of Marijuana (2nd Offense), Possession of Legend Drug without a Prescription, Transactions Involving the Proceeds of Drug Offenses, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, and Possession of CDS in the presence of a Minor

The child was released to the custody of a family member.