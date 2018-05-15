Pearl River man arrested for child pornography

BATON ROUGE – A Pearl River man has been arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography.

Thirty-three-year-old Kevin Currier faces 25 counts of possession and one count of distribution of sexual abuse images or videos of children under the age of 13, according to Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Currier was arrested after a joint investigation between Landry’s Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit and Violent Crimes Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Slidell Police Department.

“My team and I are committed to doing all we legally can to investigate and arrest child predators,” Landry said. “We will do our part to ensure those who victimize our State’s children are found and brought to justice.”

Landry encourages anyone with additional information about Currier to please call the LBI at 800-256-4506. Callers do not have to give their names.