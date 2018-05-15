× NOPD: Armed man robbed 24-hour Burger King at 2 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS – An armed man robbed a Burger King early this morning.

The robbery occurred at the Burger King at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and North Robinson Street just after 2 a.m., according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The fast food restaurant is open 24 hours a day.

The unidentified armed man burst through the front door, hopped over the counter, and demanded money from the register and safe, according to the NOPD.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

The NOPD has not said how much money the armed robber made off with.