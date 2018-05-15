Edible Cookie Dough! Would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

On National Chocolate Chip Day, there's only one way to satisfy our cravings- cookie dough! So Test Kitchen Taylor made a safe alternative to what you buy at the store. You won't catch that giggity!

Edible Cookie Dough

4 sticks salted butter, softened

2 1/4 cup brown sugar, packed

3/4 cup granulated sugar

4 tsp vanilla

1 tsp salt

4 cups flour

1/2 cup milk

2 cups dark or semi-sweet chocolate chips



Cream the butter and sugar together in the bowl of an electric mixer for 1-2 minutes.

Add the vanilla, salt, and flour, and mix to combine well for another minute or two.

Add the milk and stir until the cookie dough comes together, then add in the chocolate chips, and mix until evenly incorporated.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!