NEW ORLEANS - A large vehicle fire involving an 18-wheeler has shut down traffic on the I-10 Eastbound at the High Rise.

The fire, which could be seen for miles, is now out.

NOPD and NOFD crews are both on the scene.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

No word when I-10 east will be re-opened to traffic.

