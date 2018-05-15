Couple headed to New Mexico arrested with pot, 11 shotguns and rifles, 2 handguns

MANSFIELD, LA – Police officers confiscated 11 rifles and shotguns, two handguns, and a large bag of marijuana from a man and woman who said they were driving to New Mexico.

Deputies with the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office spotted a truck pulling a trailer traveling well below the speed limit on Highway 84 around 10 p.m. on May 10.

Fifty-four-year-old Troy Byrd, the driver of the truck, told the deputies he and his passenger, 46-year-old Danielle Hines, were headed to his native New Mexico.

When asked if there were guns, drugs, or other illegal substances inside the truck, Byrd told the officer that he had “prior trouble with law enforcement,” according to the DPSO.

A search of the truck turned up a small amount of marijuana, a metal smoking pipe, a pack of Zig Zag rolling papers, and a loaded 9 mm pistol.

During a further search of the trailer, police found a large bag of marijuana, the assorted rifles and shotguns, a revolver, and other drug paraphernalia.

Byrd and Hines were both arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of firearms in the presence of a controlled substance.

They were booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center.