City Park’s Scout Island will transform into Halloween ‘Scream Park’ this fall

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans City Park and The Mortuary Haunted Mansion have teamed up for a new fall fright festival: Scout Island Scream Park.

For select days in October, Scout Island, a wooded area located in City Park North of I-610, will be transformed into a land of terror with The Devil’s Swamp, Zombie Combat, Scream Factory, Cirque du Fear Fright Zone, The Horseman’s Fright Zone, Blood Bayou Fright Zone, The Kraken Beer & Spirits Pirate Club, The Paranormal Experience, carnival rides, and more.

The festival will include activities for all ages. Families with small children are invited to attend early and take part in the pumpkin patch, hay ride, and Scare Free Kids Zone.

Organizers told WGNO it's the first haunted attraction at City Park since Hurricane Katrina. It's a way to bring visitors to City Park and to help drum up revenue for the park's operations.

Live music, food, and beverages will be available for purchase. Click here for more information.