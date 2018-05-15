× City of New Orleans to host first abandoned vehicle auction of the year Thursday

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans will hold its first abandoned vehicle auction of this year on Thursday May 17.

The auction will begin at 9 a.m. at the Almonaster Auto Pound, 10200 Almonaster Avenue. Since May 2010, the City of New Orleans has held 32 vehicle auctions, selling 3, 055 abandoned cars and contributing more than $2 million to the city’s general fund, according to a news release from the city.

The current auction will have 51 vehicles for sale, all of which have been discarded on neighborhood streets or left unclaimed by residents with excessive parking fines and fees.

Anyone interested in purchasing a car is encouraged to pre-register and to arrive early as many cars sell within the first few minutes of the auction. The vehicle preview day and buyer registration is Wednesday May 16, 2018 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Almonaster Auto Pound. No one will be admitted after 3:30 p.m. for security reasons.

As in prior auctions, all prospective buyers must register before viewing and pay a refundable $50 administrative fee, which yields a notarized title at time of payment. This feature has been extremely well received as buyers no longer have to take all of the documentation to the Division of Motor Vehicles to apply for a new title. The fee would be applied to any purchase made or refunded if no purchase is made.

Servcorp International, Inc., located at 101 Magnolia Street in Slidell, is the State of Louisiana’s licensed, authorized dealer and conducts auctions on all City of New Orleans equipment. You can find all the vehicle information on the Servcorp website.

