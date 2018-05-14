× Tropical development in the Gulf?

NEW ORLEANS – An area of low pressure is currently moving north in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. This system will bring much needed rain to areas of Florida that have been suffering from a drought.

This system does have a chance to develop tropically or sub-tropically over the next several days. The National Hurricane Center currently has a 40 percent chance of development through the next five days. The area circled indicates where we could see a surface low form. At the very least a lot of rain will fall on the eastern side of the system.

This system will continue to move north and then west as we go through the next several days. Right now, it looks like southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi stay on the western side of circulation, which would be the drier side.

Regardless of whether a depression forms or not, the impacts to our area should remain the same. Look for an increased chance for some afternoon storms through the middle of the week mainly as this system breaks up the ridge of high pressure above us.

Otherwise, the main impacts will be marine with some choppy seas well offshore.

We will continue to monitor this through the week. As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.