NOPD releases suspect photo in two-time truck robbery case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department released two photos of a robbery suspect who officers say targeted the same food truck twice. The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the first attack happened on March 14 at about 8:00 at night. The crime scene was in the 200 block of Morgan Street in Algiers Point.

Police say a robber approached the Thai D-Jing food truck as it was closing for the night. They say the man used a handgun to demand money from the truck's worker. He then ran from the scene.

One week later, at the same location, at nearly the same time of evening, police say the same robber approached the Thai D-Jing truck for a second time and showed the worker a gun. But this time, the worker was able to lock all the doors and windows to the truck. He then fired a single shot at the robber in self-defense.

There was no indication that the robber was hit. The food truck published a post on its Facebook page detailing the attacks.

Now the NOPD has released two photos of a man who officers call a suspect in the case. To see the photos, click on the video button at the top of this page. That's where you can see the latest Wheel of Justice report.

If you have information on the case or could help police catch the culprit, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, 375 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.