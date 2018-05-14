NOPD looking for man accused of severely burning 4-year-old boy

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man accused of badly burning a 4-year-old child.

The boy was left with severe burn injuries after 26-year-old Marcel Davis scalded him on April 26, according to the NOPD.

Child Abuse detectives have issued a warrant for Davis for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Marcel Davis should contact Child Abuse Detective Charles Augustus at (504) 658-5267 or anonymously contact CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-STOP.