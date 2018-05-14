× Four teens carjack man sleeping in his truck in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS – A man who was sleeping in his truck was awakened by four teens, who robbed and carjacked him at gunpoint.

The man was asleep in his 2018 GMC Sierra just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Milton Street and Paris Avenue when the teens woke him up, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

They ordered the victim to get out of his truck before stealing his wallet and keys and driving off in his truck.

One of the teens was armed with a black revolver.

Detectives used OnStar to help track the truck, and were able to locate it in the 13000 block of Linden Street in New Orleans East, according to the NOPD.

A 15-year-old was arrested at the scene, and the truck was recovered.