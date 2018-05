× Drake and Migos coming to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Music superstar Drake is coming to New Orleans.

The Aubrey & the Tree Amigos tour will arrive at the Smoothie King Center on September 24.

The tour features Drake and hip hop trio Migos, and is scheduled to stop at 41 cities nationwide starting on July 26.

Presale tickets go on sale on May 15 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.