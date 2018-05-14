× Deputies shoot, kill armed man during domestic dispute in Tangipahoa Parish

AMITE – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies investigating reports of a domestic dispute shot and killed an armed man last night.

Deputies responded to reports of a man threatening family members with a weapon on Taylor Creek Road around 10 p.m. on May 13, according to Louisiana State Police.

When they arrived, shots were fired, and the man was fatally injured and pronounced dead on the scene, according to the LSP.

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations has taken over the investigation at the request of the TPSO.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.