David Byrne to bring his 'American Utopia' tour back to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – David Byrne will return to New Orleans in October.

The former Talking Heads singer and prolific solo artist took his American Utopia tour to Jazz Fest 2018, his first appearance at Jazz Fest.

On October 8, Byrne’s nationwide tour will come to the Saenger Theatre, closing out a tour that began with a sold out performance on March 3 in New Jersey.

The tour features a heavily choreographed performance by a highly mobile group of musicians surrounding Byrne as he performs music from his newest album.

Fans enthusiastically responded to Byrne’s Jazz Fest appearance.

Tickets for the Saenger Theatre show go on sale May 18 at 9 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.