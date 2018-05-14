× Coroner identifies 23-year-old man who drowned near Fontainebleau State Park

MANDEVILLE – The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the drowning victim whose body was found near the Fontainebleau State Park fishing pier yesterday.

Twenty-three-year-old Luis Landaverde was last seen swimming near the fishing pier around 5 p.m. on May 13.

Crews found his body in about seven feet of water several hundred yards west of the pier.

Landaverde, a Tickfaw resident, was positively identified by family members on May 13.

An autopsy is scheduled for later on today, according to the coroner’s office.